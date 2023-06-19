Sign up
Previous
Photo 3093
19june
One more from our yard….looking forward to increasing activity this week and some new photo opportunities…
19th June 2023
19th Jun 23
5
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4002
photos
189
followers
251
following
847% complete
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
19th June 2023 6:30pm
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
June 20th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Whoa! Check that out! Absolutely beautiful....wow!
June 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A beautiful iris
June 20th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2023
