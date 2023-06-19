Previous
19june by amyk
19june

One more from our yard….looking forward to increasing activity this week and some new photo opportunities…
19th June 2023

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
June 20th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Lovely
June 20th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Whoa! Check that out! Absolutely beautiful....wow!
June 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A beautiful iris
June 20th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Beautiful
June 20th, 2023  
