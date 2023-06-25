Previous
wisteria by amyk
Photo 3099

wisteria

Edited shot from earlier this month…
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Maggiemae ace
This is a very full flower for the wisteria! Blue waves and curls!
June 26th, 2023  
Cathy
Gorgeous! Deep rich color!
June 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2023  
Rick ace
Lovely flowers and capture.
June 26th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
June 26th, 2023  
