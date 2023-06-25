Sign up
Previous
Photo 3099
wisteria
Edited shot from earlier this month…
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4008
photos
188
followers
250
following
849% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-ZS200
Taken
14th June 2023 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
This is a very full flower for the wisteria! Blue waves and curls!
June 26th, 2023
Cathy
Gorgeous! Deep rich color!
June 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 26th, 2023
Rick
ace
Lovely flowers and capture.
June 26th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
June 26th, 2023
