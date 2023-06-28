Previous
Next
28june by amyk
Photo 3102

28june

Editing some previous June photos…it has been a long week. Tomorrow we move my mom from her home to a hospice house.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I am sure it has been not only long but difficult. My thoughts and prayers will be with you. This is lovely though- and so hopeful in the midst of your sorrow.
June 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Absolutely terrific capture of this beautiful blossom. I’m sorry about your mother. I hope she receives kind and comforting care.
June 30th, 2023  
Rick ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise