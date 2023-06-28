Sign up
Photo 3102
28june
Editing some previous June photos…it has been a long week. Tomorrow we move my mom from her home to a hospice house.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4012
photos
188
followers
250
following
850% complete
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
9
3
4
365
DC-ZS200
20th June 2023 5:21pm
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I am sure it has been not only long but difficult. My thoughts and prayers will be with you. This is lovely though- and so hopeful in the midst of your sorrow.
June 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Absolutely terrific capture of this beautiful blossom. I’m sorry about your mother. I hope she receives kind and comforting care.
June 30th, 2023
Rick
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
June 30th, 2023
