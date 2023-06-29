Sign up
Previous
Photo 3103
irises edited
Editing some previous June photos in an attempt to stay caught up. Moving mom to a hospice house tomorrow; it has been an emotionally and physically draining week. Actually fell asleep at my desktop yesterday…:)
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
5
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4012
photos
188
followers
250
following
850% complete
3096
3097
3098
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
8th June 2023 6:42pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is lovely- I can just imagine how exhausted you must feel.
June 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
So beautiful. Your capture really shows off the delicate and intricate beauty of the irises.
June 30th, 2023
jackie edwards
ace
Fragile. Sending hugs and prayers.
June 30th, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture and edit. Hope things go well with the move.
June 30th, 2023
