Previous
irises edited by amyk
Photo 3103

irises edited

Editing some previous June photos in an attempt to stay caught up. Moving mom to a hospice house tomorrow; it has been an emotionally and physically draining week. Actually fell asleep at my desktop yesterday…:)
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
850% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 30th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is lovely- I can just imagine how exhausted you must feel.
June 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
So beautiful. Your capture really shows off the delicate and intricate beauty of the irises.
June 30th, 2023  
jackie edwards ace
Fragile. Sending hugs and prayers.
June 30th, 2023  
Rick ace
Great capture and edit. Hope things go well with the move.
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise