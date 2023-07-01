Sign up
Previous
Photo 3105
1july
the coneflowers begin to appear….
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4014
photos
188
followers
251
following
850% complete
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
1st July 2023 6:43pm
Privacy
Public
Shutterbug
ace
They are such a pretty color. I love the focus and dof.
July 2nd, 2023
Milanie
ace
Love the dof
July 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Very nice
July 2nd, 2023
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
July 2nd, 2023
