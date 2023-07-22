Sign up
Photo 3126
22july
one of our lilies; like the delicate pink
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
2
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4036
photos
188
followers
253
following
856% complete
3119
3120
3121
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
22nd July 2023 7:18pm
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful!
July 23rd, 2023
Milanie
ace
This is lovely - you can almost feel those petals
July 23rd, 2023
