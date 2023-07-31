Previous
lone umbrella by amyk
lone umbrella

A short trip to northern Michigan the last few days for a much needed break. Happy for some variety to photograph…not happy with the bright sand but it was a quick shot before more people walked into the scene…:)
amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
