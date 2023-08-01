Previous
Chipping Sparrow by amyk
Chipping Sparrow

Have not done much bird photography lately; feeling a little rusty at it. Happy to catch this juvenile Chipping Sparrow at Pelizzari Nature Area, Mission Point, Michigan
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
