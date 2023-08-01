Sign up
Previous
Photo 3136
Chipping Sparrow
Have not done much bird photography lately; feeling a little rusty at it. Happy to catch this juvenile Chipping Sparrow at Pelizzari Nature Area, Mission Point, Michigan
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
30th July 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
