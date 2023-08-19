Previous
hovering by amyk
Photo 3154

hovering

attempting to catch the bee in flight…one from earlier this month as I’m playing catch up…
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
August 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
August 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise