Photo 3154
hovering
attempting to catch the bee in flight…one from earlier this month as I’m playing catch up…
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
10th August 2023 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
August 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
August 20th, 2023
