Photo 3172
ducks in a row
52week challenge, week 35 “patterns”…a row of ducks and lots of interesting water patterns
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Tags
52wc-2023-w35
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
September 7th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Those mallard heads are so pretty.
September 7th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Good for you -- ducks in a row!
September 7th, 2023
Louise & Ken
THIS is just what I need! I need some ducks! And I need for them to get themselves into a row! It made me smile!
September 7th, 2023
