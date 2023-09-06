Previous
ducks in a row by amyk
Photo 3172

ducks in a row

52week challenge, week 35 “patterns”…a row of ducks and lots of interesting water patterns
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Nice
September 7th, 2023  
Those mallard heads are so pretty.
September 7th, 2023  
Good for you -- ducks in a row!
September 7th, 2023  
Louise & Ken
THIS is just what I need! I need some ducks! And I need for them to get themselves into a row! It made me smile!
September 7th, 2023  
