strolling along the shoreline by amyk
Photo 3178

strolling along the shoreline

I always enjoy visiting Seney Wildlife Refuge when in the Upper Peninsula…today was overcast and windy which wasn’t ideal but it beats yesterday’s rain!
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Shutterbug ace
The birds don’t seem to mind it. Beautiful capture.
September 13th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
You still got a nice capture of the heron
September 13th, 2023  
