Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3178
strolling along the shoreline
I always enjoy visiting Seney Wildlife Refuge when in the Upper Peninsula…today was overcast and windy which wasn’t ideal but it beats yesterday’s rain!
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4097
photos
184
followers
248
following
870% complete
View this month »
3171
3172
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th September 2023 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
The birds don’t seem to mind it. Beautiful capture.
September 13th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
You still got a nice capture of the heron
September 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close