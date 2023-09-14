Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3180
winding down…
sunflower in decline…
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4100
photos
185
followers
249
following
871% complete
View this month »
3173
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
Latest from all albums
3174
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
839
3180
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
13th September 2023 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
At first I thought it was a hanging basket! Great closeup
September 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close