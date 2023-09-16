Sign up
Previous
Photo 3182
window scene…
…I’m a fan of windows in old buildings
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick
ace
Neat looking old window with the reflections.
September 17th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Neat reflections.
September 17th, 2023
