Previous
Photo 3196
heron in autumn
from the wildlife refuge
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
6
5
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4122
photos
184
followers
250
following
875% complete
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
3196
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2023 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Love it.
October 1st, 2023
Brian
ace
Goegeous Amy.
October 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Excellent shot- bird and reflection - spot on!
October 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Wonderful brocessin - love the tones
October 1st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Gorgeous autumn colours
October 1st, 2023
Rick
ace
Great capture and reflection.
October 1st, 2023
