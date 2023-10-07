Previous
ferry at the bridge by amyk
Photo 3203

ferry at the bridge

common scene at the straits of Macikinac…one from last month’s trip as we look forward to this month’s “leaf-peeping” trip which is just a week away…
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
