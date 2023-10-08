Sign up
Photo 3204
2grasshoppers
…saw a grasshopper moving around in the vegetation so pointed the camera that direction…didn’t realize till I saw it on the computer that there were 2
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
0
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4130
photos
184
followers
250
following
877% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st September 2023 11:38am
