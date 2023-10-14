Previous
autumn late afternoon by amyk
Photo 3210

autumn late afternoon

Backlit leaves
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Rick ace
Lovely colors and capture.
October 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
I love how you caught the light on the leaves.
October 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice light
October 15th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 15th, 2023  
