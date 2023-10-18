Sign up
Previous
Photo 3214
Michigan autumn
…on our annual fall northern Michigan trip to enjoy the scenery…a view from the Pierce Stocking scenic drive near Sleeping Bear dunes.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
3
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4141
photos
184
followers
250
following
880% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
17th October 2023 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
Oh wow, beautiful trees in Michigan!
October 19th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Gorgeous colors
October 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colours.
October 19th, 2023
