Michigan autumn by amyk
Photo 3214

Michigan autumn

…on our annual fall northern Michigan trip to enjoy the scenery…a view from the Pierce Stocking scenic drive near Sleeping Bear dunes.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
*lynn
Oh wow, beautiful trees in Michigan!
October 19th, 2023  
Walks @ 7
Gorgeous colors
October 19th, 2023  
Diana
Wonderful capture of these gorgeous colours.
October 19th, 2023  
