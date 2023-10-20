Previous
more swans… by amyk
Photo 3216

more swans…

…another view of Arcadia Marsh
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Suzanne ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful layers of color.
October 21st, 2023  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
October 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
So calm and peaceful.
October 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
One of those, "Ahhhhhhhhhhhh" moments!
October 21st, 2023  
