Previous
Photo 3216
more swans…
…another view of Arcadia Marsh
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
5
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4146
photos
185
followers
251
following
881% complete
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3212
3213
3214
83
3215
846
847
3216
Views
12
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th October 2023 6:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful layers of color.
October 21st, 2023
Rick
ace
Cool capture.
October 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
So calm and peaceful.
October 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
One of those, "Ahhhhhhhhhhhh" moments!
October 21st, 2023
