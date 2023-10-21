Previous
pumpkin season by amyk
Photo 3217

pumpkin season

the scenic pumpkin field caught my eye as we drove by….
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
What a marvelous view with those pumpkins and that old barn.
October 22nd, 2023  
