Previous
backlit by amyk
Photo 3228

backlit

joining in on the November daily phone photo challenge from @northy ….I need the practice; I don’t always get the results I’d like from the phone camera. Used portrait mode on this for the dof/bokeh
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The light is nice, but so are the details of the seeds.
November 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise