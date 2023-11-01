Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3228
backlit
joining in on the November daily phone photo challenge from
@northy
….I need the practice; I don’t always get the results I’d like from the phone camera. Used portrait mode on this for the dof/bokeh
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4158
photos
186
followers
252
following
884% complete
View this month »
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
1st November 2023 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone-vember
Kathy
ace
The light is nice, but so are the details of the seeds.
November 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close