Previous
Photo 3241
afternoon shadows…
…in the park
iPhone shot for phone-vember
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michiganer...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4173
photos
189
followers
255
following
887% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th November 2023 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone-vember
