Previous
Sparrow lookout by amyk
Photo 3245

Sparrow lookout

Lots of house sparrows around; the summer’s crop of juveniles out on their own now
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture!
November 19th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice capture- especially the bokeh in the background which really makes him stand out.
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise