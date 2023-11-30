Sign up
Previous
Photo 3257
last leaves…
…need to find some new subject matter for December!
iPhone shot for phone-vember
30th November 2023
30th Nov 23
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2
1
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
28th November 2023 10:46am
phone-vember
Shutterbug
ace
I love the golden glow of the leaves.
December 1st, 2023
