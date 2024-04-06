Previous
books6 by amyk
Photo 3385

books6

the lamp I believe is slag glass (a by-product of ore smelting)…probably circa 1920’s. It belonged to my grandparents and my dad did his homework by it.
30photos/1subject April
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise