Previous
books20 by amyk
Photo 3399

books20

a cookbook put out by a church (probably 35years ago); recipes contributed by parishioners
30shots/1subject April
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
931% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is the most sensible binding for a cookbook. All of our old ones have broken spines. Nice pov.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise