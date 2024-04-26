Sign up
Previous
Photo 3405
books26
I was always the kid with her nose in a book….
30shots/1subject April
4 more days to go…I can do this :)
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Well done!
April 27th, 2024
