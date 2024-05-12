Sign up
Previous
Photo 3421
egret take-off
First visit to Nayanquing Point refuge this year to get my egret fix. :). Took lots of photos, why is it that one of the first I took is my favorite?
12th May 2024
12th May 24
2
1
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th May 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Danette Thompson
ace
So graceful
May 13th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
Gorgeous!
May 13th, 2024
