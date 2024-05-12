Previous
egret take-off by amyk
egret take-off

First visit to Nayanquing Point refuge this year to get my egret fix. :). Took lots of photos, why is it that one of the first I took is my favorite?
12th May 2024

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Danette Thompson ace
So graceful
May 13th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
Gorgeous!
May 13th, 2024  
