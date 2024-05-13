Sign up
Photo 3422
mute swan busking
Swimming with the wing feathers up is called busking. True only of male mute swans and it is a mild threat behavior to intimidate predators or other swans. Learned something new…!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th May 2024 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Corinne C
ace
Sweet
May 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
now a hat and we would all throw a few coins in!
May 14th, 2024
Kathy
ace
The water is so blue. I like how the color is reflected onto the swan's wings and body.
May 14th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and great narrative!
May 14th, 2024
