mute swan busking

Swimming with the wing feathers up is called busking. True only of male mute swans and it is a mild threat behavior to intimidate predators or other swans. Learned something new…!
amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Corinne C ace
Sweet
May 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
now a hat and we would all throw a few coins in!
May 14th, 2024  
Kathy ace
The water is so blue. I like how the color is reflected onto the swan's wings and body.
May 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot and great narrative!
May 14th, 2024  
