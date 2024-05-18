Sign up
Previous
Photo 3427
2swans
Snapseed edit that just appealed to me…
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4409
photos
200
followers
266
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th May 2024 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the two.
May 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
A perfect picture postcard!
May 19th, 2024
