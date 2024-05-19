Previous
flat lay “sprouts” by amyk
Photo 3428

flat lay “sprouts”

Catching up….52 week challenge, week 19 “flat lay”
19th May 2024

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Oh yum…one of my favorites
May 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Yummy!
May 20th, 2024  
summerfield ace
love brussels sprouts. how do you make them? i steam them then put butter and juice of half an orange. delish!
May 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I like the subject of your flat lay. Nicely done.
May 20th, 2024  
amyK ace
@summerfield have become a fan of roasting them…cut in half, tossed with olive oil, salt and pepper…spread on sheet pan and roasted in oven.
May 20th, 2024  
