Previous
Photo 3428
flat lay “sprouts”
Catching up….52 week challenge, week 19 “flat lay”
19th May 2024
19th May 24
5
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4411
photos
200
followers
266
following
939% complete
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
899
3428
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2024 10:58am
Tags
52wc-2024-w19
Jane Pittenger
ace
Oh yum…one of my favorites
May 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Yummy!
May 20th, 2024
summerfield
ace
love brussels sprouts. how do you make them? i steam them then put butter and juice of half an orange. delish!
May 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I like the subject of your flat lay. Nicely done.
May 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
@summerfield
have become a fan of roasting them…cut in half, tossed with olive oil, salt and pepper…spread on sheet pan and roasted in oven.
May 20th, 2024
