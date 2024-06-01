Previous
Next
a little view… by amyk
Photo 3441

a little view…

enjoying a trip to northern Michigan (Leelenau peninsula) for a few days…June 1 was travel day and only managed one photo…the view across the road from the motel.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise