Previous
framed by amyk
Photo 3445

framed

had one of those days when it seemed like every photo was just a little “off”….intended to frame the sailboats but they’re just a bit off center…aaargh….
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
943% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
I can imagine sitting there and watching the boats go by. =)
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise