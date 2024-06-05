Sign up
Photo 3445
framed
had one of those days when it seemed like every photo was just a little “off”….intended to frame the sailboats but they’re just a bit off center…aaargh….
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4434
photos
202
followers
270
following
943% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
2nd June 2024 12:13pm
Mags
ace
I can imagine sitting there and watching the boats go by. =)
June 6th, 2024
