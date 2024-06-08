Previous
apple art by amyk
Photo 3448

apple art

catching up on the 52 week challenge, week 21 (food as art)…bought this nifty apple corer/slicer and it works!
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
