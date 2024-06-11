Sign up
Photo 3451
11june
52week challenge, week 23 “emerging’…yes, that’s a bee butt emerging from that flower
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4443
photos
202
followers
271
following
945% complete
Tags
52wc-2024-w23
slaabs
ace
Good job spotting that.
June 12th, 2024
