Photo 3452
12june
these were moved to another flower bed a couple of years ago; have been waiting for them to bloom and this year they did :)
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Beautiful blossom- I like the way the pattern on the leaves is mirrored on the grass. Good catch!
June 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Worth the wait!
June 13th, 2024
