Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3455
water lily
A bit of an edit to highlight the single flower among the lily pads
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4448
photos
203
followers
271
following
946% complete
View this month »
3448
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
Latest from all albums
3449
3450
3451
3452
3453
909
3454
3455
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
3rd June 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and edit.
June 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close