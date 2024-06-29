Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 3469
29june
…haven't seen many butterflies so this was a treat on our walk this afternoon…
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4464
photos
207
followers
275
following
950% complete
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
29th June 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Outstanding capture!
June 30th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific!
June 30th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
That is special, nice capture
June 30th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the comp and colors. Beautiful capture.
June 30th, 2024
