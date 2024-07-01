Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3471
1july
1st visit this summer to Shiawassee Wildlife refuge…got a few good shots and a lot of mediocre ones…out of practice! :)
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4467
photos
207
followers
276
following
950% complete
View this month »
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
Latest from all albums
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
912
3470
3471
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
1st July 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Lovely capture.
July 2nd, 2024
Mark
ace
Great shot, particularly for someone who claims she is “out of practice!” Just wonderful.
July 2nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Great close-up of the bee. Great shot.
July 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous bee shot
July 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close