Photo 3483
13july
still photographing flowers in the yard; not as hot here as it is out west, but enough for us Michiganders to notice it…:) a pink spirea bush-always a reliable bloomer
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
4
3
amyK
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4482
photos
209
followers
276
following
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
915
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
Views
17
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
13th July 2024 5:32pm
mittens (Marilyn)
This is beautiful.
July 14th, 2024
Larry Steager
Beautiful shot.
July 14th, 2024
Corinne C
Lovely close up
July 14th, 2024
Shutterbug
Beautiful capture of the flowers.
July 14th, 2024
