Previous
Photo 3484
14july
The flower is looking good; the foliage not so much…
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
3
3
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4485
photos
209
followers
276
following
954% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
13th July 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Beautiful capture
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Sweet! Great color and DOF.
July 15th, 2024
