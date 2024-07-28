Sign up
Previous
Photo 3498
walking the shoreline
A little vacation time, hoping for some new photo ops…
For the People-32 challenge “people enjoying water”
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
5
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4501
photos
209
followers
276
following
3492
3493
3494
3495
3496
918
3497
3498
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th July 2024 8:32pm
people-32
Mags
ace
Beautiful view! Interesting textures in those rocks to the right too.
July 29th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
July 29th, 2024
Barb
ace
Delightful vista!
July 29th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic image
July 29th, 2024
