Previous
Photo 3499
29july
near Detour Village, Michigan (Upper Peninsula)
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
2
0
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4502
photos
209
followers
276
following
958% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th July 2024 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
A lovely scene. Looking very peaceful.
July 30th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
July 30th, 2024
