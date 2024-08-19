Previous
Great weather for a walk at Bay City State Park today. The heron posed cooperatively with some nearby wood ducks.
amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
