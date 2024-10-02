Previous
iron ore dock, retired by amyk
Photo 3564

iron ore dock, retired

Marquette, Michigan…iron ore was a big industry for the Upper Peninsula…constructed in 1931-2, the rail cars traveled along the top to drop iron ore in the hoppers; freighters received their load from the hoppers. Dock decommissioned in 1971.
amyK

@amyk
Mags ace
Such an interesting structure and marvelous capture.
October 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely capture and so interesting looking.
October 3rd, 2024  
slaabs ace
Unique setting with those logs (?) sticking up out of the water.
October 3rd, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Recognized that immediately. Great shot!
October 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great capture.
October 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
