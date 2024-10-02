Sign up
Photo 3564
iron ore dock, retired
Marquette, Michigan…iron ore was a big industry for the Upper Peninsula…constructed in 1931-2, the rail cars traveled along the top to drop iron ore in the hoppers; freighters received their load from the hoppers. Dock decommissioned in 1971.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
5
4
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4584
photos
203
followers
268
following
976% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th September 2024 1:54pm
Mags
ace
Such an interesting structure and marvelous capture.
October 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely capture and so interesting looking.
October 3rd, 2024
slaabs
ace
Unique setting with those logs (?) sticking up out of the water.
October 3rd, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Recognized that immediately. Great shot!
October 3rd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great capture.
October 3rd, 2024
