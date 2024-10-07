Previous
Week 40 by amyk
Photo 3569

Week 40

52week challenge, week 40 “abstract”…not my favorite photography genre…this is a succulent with a bit of editing
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh wow! It's beautiful!
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise