golden by amyk
Photo 3574

golden

headed to northern Michigan tomorrow for our annual “leaf-peeping” trip…I never get tired of fall color….
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

amyK

Mags ace
Beautiful autumn landscape.
October 13th, 2024  
