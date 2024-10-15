Previous
15october by amyk
Photo 3577

15october

…seen on our leaf-peeping travels…for the 52week challenge, week 41 “forgotten”
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
A wonderful rustic capture!
October 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful rural scene!
October 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise