Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3577
15october
…seen on our leaf-peeping travels…for the 52week challenge, week 41 “forgotten”
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
4597
photos
202
followers
266
following
980% complete
View this month »
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th October 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w41
Mags
ace
A wonderful rustic capture!
October 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Beautiful rural scene!
October 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close