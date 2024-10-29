Previous
mid-day gold by amyk
Photo 3591

mid-day gold

a late morning walk, enjoying some unseasonably warm temperatures
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags ace
Beautiful golden scene!
October 30th, 2024  
