Photo 3591
mid-day gold
a late morning walk, enjoying some unseasonably warm temperatures
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Mags
ace
Beautiful golden scene!
October 30th, 2024
