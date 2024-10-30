Previous
ms.bluebird by amyk
Photo 3592

ms.bluebird

52week challenge, week 43 “choice”…have not done as much bird photography as in past years so thought I’d seek out a bird photo…happy this bluebird posed with a coordinating background :)
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

amyK

a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Paula Fontanini ace
Exquisite portrait of this Bluebird!
October 31st, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
So cute. Perfect shot
October 31st, 2024  
